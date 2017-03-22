David Branch vs Krzysztof Jotko Official For UFC 211 in Dallas, Texas

Image Credit: World Series of Fighting

Former World Series of Fighting’s (WSOF) two-division world champion David Branch has a date for his return to the UFC, and it will be on the year’s best card to date.

Branch returns to the UFC following a six-year absence and will meet Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight bout at UFC 211 in May, UFC officials have confirmed.

Branch had announced that he was a free agent in February, vacating both of his WSOF titles (at middleweight and light heavyweight). Soon after, Branch announced that he would return to the UFC, where he will attempt to build on his record of 2-2 in the promotion.

UFC 211 is scheduled to take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. The main card will air on pay-per-view, following preliminary bouts on on FS1 and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 211’s impressive card now looks like this:

Champ Stipe Miocic vs. Junior Dos Santos – for heavyweight title
Champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade – for strawweight title
Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez
Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal
Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier
Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis
Marco Polo Reyes vs. James Vick
Jason Knight vs. Chas Skelly
Enrique Barzola vs. Gabriel Benitez
David Branch vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Jarjis Danho vs. Dmitry Poberezhets

