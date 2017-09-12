David Branch Warns Luke Rockhold: ‘I Come From the Streets’

David Branch is not taking former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, lightly and there is a reason for that

Branch is not ‘indoctrinated’.

The former two division champion of World Series of Fighting (WSOF) claims that there is no way that he will give Rockhold any respect when they meet in UFC Fight Night 116 in Pittsburgh:

“He’s going to try and come out to establish his dominance. He’s going to try and run his alpha male sh*t on me and I’m going to shut that sh*t down, obviously,” Branch said on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour.

Branch also argued that Rockhold’s complacency against Bisping is what ed to him losing his title in 2016:

“I think that in that fight against Bisping the motherf**ker slipped up. You can’t go out there and take anybody lightly,” Branch added. “That’s the thing with me, I come from a different background than Luke, and I don’t have that kind of indoctrination that he does. I come from the fu**ing streets and I don’t take anybody lightly.”