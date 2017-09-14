David Branch Sees UFC Fight Night 116 Bout Ending in Finish

Former two-division World Series of Fighting champion David Branch has strung together an impressive win streak.

Saturday night, though, he’ll face his biggest challenge to date when he headlines UFC Fight Night 116 vs. Luke Rockhold. The bout airs live on FOX Sports 1 from Pittsburgh.

Branch, who returned to the UFC earlier this year and scored a decision win, believes this is the perfect opportunity to showcase his skills vs. a former UFC and Strikeforce titleholder.

“If I win with a certain type of authority, that could put me in (title contender) position,” he said. “One of three ways – by submission, knockout or TKO.”

Since a 2012 decision loss to Anthony Johnson in Titan FC, the 35-year-old Branch has scored 11 consecutive wins. He’s bested the likes of Krzysztof Jotko, Vinny Magalhaes and Yushin Okami.

“The stakes are higher,” he said. “I take one fight at a time. I don’t put any unnecessary pressure on myself. Every fight has a different set of things to deal with.”