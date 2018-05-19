David Rickels Wants to Test The Heart of Michael Page at Bellator 200

David Rickels is prepared to push Michael Page to his limits.

On May 25, Rickels will take on Page on the main card of Bellator 200. The action takes place inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. It’ll be Page’s first mixed martial arts bout since Nov. 2016.

Page has a perfect record of 12-0. Known for his brash attitude and fighting style similar to that of an Anderson Silva or Jon Jones, Page has gained popularity over the years. What Rickels hopes to do is give “Venom” the toughest test of his career.

Rickels admitted to MMAJunkie.com that he’s intrigued to see how Page responds to his pressure:

“I want to show his heart. I want to see what Michael Page is made of. I want to bring the fight to him. I want him to feel punches. I want to make him fight. I want to see how much he’s going to be able to give back. How much heart does Michael Page have? Does he have the heart of a champion? And I really really feel like I’m going to be able to test that. I’m going to be able to put that pressure. Let’s see how long he can fight and how hard he can fight.”

In the main event of Bellator 200, Mirko Cro Cop and Roy Nelson will do battle in a rematch from their UFC 137 bout back in 2011. Middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho puts his gold on the line against Gegard Mousasi. Also, former light heavyweight title holder Phil Davis will be in action against Linton Vassell.

You can count on MMANews.com to provide live coverage of Bellator 200. Our own Dylan Chambers will be on the scene for the event. Expect exclusive content within the coming days.

Do you think David Rickels can pull off the upset against Michael Page?