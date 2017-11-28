David Teymur Says He’s in For a Good Fight With Drakkar Klose

David Teymur doesn’t doubt that his fight with Drakkar Klose will have some solid action.

Teymur and Klose will do battle this Saturday night (Dec. 2). The action will take place inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. It’ll be featured on the FOX Sports 1 preliminary portion of UFC 218.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Teymur said he’s becoming a more polished fighter ahead of his tilt with Klose:

“A lot of people know my background is striking and Thai boxing. I did that for many years, but now I am doing MMA. I like to do takedowns and I’m working on this everyday. And I am working with high-level guys … He’s a guy who tries to mix it all together. He likes to grind a lot, but he’s good. It’s going to be a good fight.”