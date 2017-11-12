De La Hoya: Conor McGregor Can ‘Absolutely’ Become a Boxing Champion

Oscar De La Hoya was one of the most notable critics of last summer’s money-spinning boxing exhibition between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Citing McGregor’s inexperience inside the ropes and lamenting the effect that the fight would have on his own promotion, the Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez bout, the ring legend was not a happy man.

In a video which has recently surfaced, the “Golden Boy” surprisingly suggested that the UFC lightweight champion of the world may have a career in the sport at the elite level (transcription via PunditArena):

“McGregor got stopped by Mayweather, that’s the bottom line. [It was] because of lack of experience. If he fights six-rounders, eight-rounders, ten-rounders and then fights contenders can he get better? Absolutely.

“Can he be a contender, be a champion? Absolutely. But, to fight at the elite level right off the bat? Yes, it’s hard and I applaud him, but it’s impossible to just try and come to the sport of boxing from another sport and try to say ‘I’m going to conquer it’.

“It’s impossible.”