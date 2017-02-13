de Randamie Offers Holm a Rematch Following Controversial Late Strikes

Holly Holm’s calls for a featherweight world title rematch have been answered in prompt fashion by Germaine de Randamie.

The new UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie has confirmed via Facebook that she is happy to offer Holm a rematch to prove that she is the legitimate queen of the women’s 145-pound division.

The Dutch fighter’s unanimous decision saw her crowned as the champion in the UFC’s inaugural women’s featherweight bout. Criticism was directed towards referee Todd Anderson’s refusal to dock a point for two blows which were thrown following the sounding of the horn at the end of rounds 2 and 3, which would have likely seen the fight scored a draw.

Holm stated that she had “lost respect” for de Randamie, and stated that she wanted a rematch due to the “illegal” blows.

de Randamie took to Facebook on Monday to answer calls from ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’:

“First of all THANK YOU ALL from the bottom off my heart. I’m truly overwhelmed from all the love and support that I have received. This journey started 18 years ago and none of this would have been possible without so many people. I wanna thank my coaches who helped me every step down the road. I wanna thank my teammates for all the hours of work. I wanna thank my dear family and friends I know it’s been tough at times but you guys always stuck by my side through good and bad. My fans thank you for your continues support over the years. It’s been one hell of a ride. Thank you all so much!! I can say I’m blessed to have so many amazing people surrounding me. Last night was 18 years in the making not my best fight but I gave it my all. I do wanna say I’m not a dirty fighter. I respect Holly Holm to the fullest and never did I hit her intentionally after the bell. The first time the referee told me it was a clean shot and second time it was absolutely in the heat of the moment. My apologies to Holly and her camp if they think I did it intentionally because that was absolutely NOT the case. Thank you all for this amazing journey.”

With Cris Cyborg’s UFC career still in jeopardy, the UFC now have the opportunity to turn a disappointing event into a genuinely intriguing contest by arranging the rematch.