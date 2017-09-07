DeAnna Bennett Advances on The Ultimate Fighter 26

By
Dana Becker
-

DeAnna Bennett moved one step closer to becoming the first-ever UFC female flyweight champion, finishing Karine Gevorgyan on Wednesday night’s episode.

Bennett, the No. 4 seed in the 16-person field, finished off Gevorgyan inside of the first round and joins top-seed Roxanne Modafferi in the quarterfinals.

Following her performance on the FOX Sports 1 show, Bennett appeared on TUF Talk with middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Karyn Bryant.

Bennett, a 32-year-old who is 8-3 as a pro, discussed the importance of her performance on the show. Her father passed away this past December, which she called “the absolute worst thing that’s ever happened to me.”

