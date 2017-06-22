Debut for Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Set

A total of five fights will take place on the premier of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

The program airs July 11 on UFC Fight Pass from The Ultimate Fighter gym in Las Vegas.

In the main event, Matt Bessette (22-7) takes on Kurt Holobaugh (17-4) in a featherweight bout. Bessette is the current CES MMA champion, while Holobaugh has scored three consecutive wins competing for Titan FC.

Joby Sanchez (9-2) makes his return to the UFC after going 1-2, as he’ll face 23-year-old Manny Vasquez (11-2), while heavyweights Greg Rebello (22-7) and Azunnan Anyanwu (13-4) also collide.

Rounding out the fight card will be Boston Salmon vs. Ricky Turcios and Charles Byrd vs. Justin Jones.