Deiveson Figueiredo Didn’t Expect Split Nod Against Jared Brooks

Even Deiveson Figueiredo was surprised he emerged victorious after a three-round battle with Jared Brooks.

The two met this past Saturday night (Oct. 28). Both men raised their arms after the bout, but it was Figueiredo who was awarded the win. The result didn’t go without controversy as many felt Brooks won the fight.

Figueiredo admitted he didn’t think the judges would see the fight going his way.

“It was a tough fight. I thought, by the end, that I’d lost. But I celebrated anyway. Yes, I was (nervous I wouldn’t get the nod). But I think one day I’ll have to lose. If I’d lost (on Saturday), it’d be with honor because I fought to the end and didn’t give up. Thankfully, I got the win. Fortunately, he said I was going to come out crying but he was the one who left crying.”