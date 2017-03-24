Eric Del Fierro: Dominick Cruz Wants Title Shot on Return to Action

Former UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz is currently resting up prior to launching an assault at his former title, and whoever happens to be champion at that time.

Cruz’s coach Eric Del Fierro stated to MMAJunkie: “Whomever’s got the belt, that’s who [Cruz] wants next.” Coach Del Fierro added that the man who lost the bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207 last year is training, albeit not at his optimum:

“Dominick is good,” Del Fierro, told MMAjunkie Radio “You guys have seen him around – he stays positive, he does his thing. Right now, he’s just taking care of his body. He’s training – not 100 percent, full time – but he’s here training and just kind of letting his body heal. “With that plantar fasciitis, that seems to be the one of the most complicated injuries he’s ever had, and I say that because anybody that’s had that injury, or that condition, it just doesn’t go away. And the only thing that really helps it is rest.”

Despite Cruz having recurring problems with injury, the 32-year-old has become arguably one of the greatest, if not the greatest, bantamweight of all time. Cruz returned from a 16-month absence in 2015 to defeat then-champion of the 135lb division, T.J Dillashaw to recapture his belt.

Although currently impressing as an MMA analyst for Fox Sports, fans will be eager to see one of the best fighters in the promotion return to the octagon. With a title fight between Garbrandt and Dillashaw scheduled after the finale of TUF later this year, should Cruz be offered a title shot upon his return, he will most definitely face the winner of that fight.