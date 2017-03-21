Demetrious Johnson Believes Wilson Reis ‘Strives’ in Wrestling & Taking The Back

Demetrious Johnson is preparing for a tough challenger in Wilson Reis.

“Mighty Mouse” has successfully defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title nine times. His last bout was back in Dec. 2016 against Tim Elliott. Johnson won the fight by unanimous decision.

If Johnson gets past Reis on April 15 in the main event of UFC on FOX 24, he’ll tie Anderson Silva’s record for most successful title defenses in UFC history. Since its inception in the UFC, Johnson has reigned as the flyweight division’s champion.

Reis may not be an easy task. The 125-pounder is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. His last defeat was to Jussier Formiga back in May 2015 by unanimous decision. Reis has beaten Dustin Ortiz, Hector Sandoval, and Ulka Sasaki since that fight.

Speaking with Brian Stann on his SiriusXM Rush show, Johnson revealed the strengths he believes Reis has: