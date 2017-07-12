Demetrious Johnson Claims ESPY for Best Fighter over Conor McGregor

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has defeated Conor McGregor.

“Mighty Mouse” was voted “Best Fighter” at the 2017 ESPY Awards Wednesday night.

Johnson was nominated for the award along with McGregor and boxers Gennady Golovkin, Terence Crawford and Andre Ward.

Earlier this year, Johnson tied Anderson Silva’s record for consecutive titled defenses when he defeated Wilson Reis. He is expected to meet Ray Borg later this year after declining a bout with T.J. Dillashaw.