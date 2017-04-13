Demetrious Johnson Continues to Experience Challenges at Flyweight

Nine consecutive title defenses might have many believing Demetrious Johnson is ready to leave the flyweight division.

But the reigning UFC champion continues to find himself battling challenges. That includes this Saturday night at UFC on FOX 24 when he faces Wilson Reis.

“Yes, just making weight is a challenge. In any fight, anything can happen,” said Johnson during Wednesday night’s episode of UFC Tonight. “(Reis’) wrestling (is a concern). He comes from a great gym. He has great wrestling and jiu-jitsu. And he’s big for the division.”

A win over Reis would allow “Mighty Mouse” to tie Anderson Silva for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history.

“It’s very important,” Johnson said of the record. “For every champion, after you win the belt, you want to defend it as many times as possible. I want to beat his record.”