Demetrious Johnson Continues to Experience Challenges at Flyweight

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Nine consecutive title defenses might have many believing Demetrious Johnson is ready to leave the flyweight division.

But the reigning UFC champion continues to find himself battling challenges. That includes this Saturday night at UFC on FOX 24 when he faces Wilson Reis.

“Yes, just making weight is a challenge. In any fight, anything can happen,” said Johnson during Wednesday night’s episode of UFC Tonight. “(Reis’) wrestling (is a concern). He comes from a great gym. He has great wrestling and jiu-jitsu. And he’s big for the division.”

A win over Reis would allow “Mighty Mouse” to tie Anderson Silva for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history.

“It’s very important,” Johnson said of the record. “For every champion, after you win the belt, you want to defend it as many times as possible. I want to beat his record.”

LATEST NEWS

Bellator 177 Championship Match Scrapped After Leandro Higo Misses Weight

0
Leandro Higo was placed in a perfect situation for his Bellator debut. The former Legacy Fighting Alliance bantamweight champion was tabbed as a replacement for...
video

Tyron Woodley Believes Demetrious Johnson’s Strengths Reside in ‘Championship Rounds’

0
As a fellow UFC champion, Tyron Woodley knows what it is like to excel when the fourth and fifth rounds begin. That's why Woodley believes...
video

UFC on FOX 24’s Robert Whittaker Prepared for Ultimate Challenge

1
Robert Whittaker has stepped inside the Octagon six times since a 2014 loss to Stephen Thompson. And on all six instances, the former Ultimate Fighter...
video

Demetrious Johnson Continues to Experience Challenges at Flyweight

0
Nine consecutive title defenses might have many believing Demetrious Johnson is ready to leave the flyweight division. But the reigning UFC champion continues to find...
video

Daniel Cormier Reiterates Plans to Remain in Light Heavyweight Division

0
Last week during an episode of UFC 210 Embedded, Daniel Cormier was caught on film saying he was done with the light heavyweight division. The...