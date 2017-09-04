Demetrious Johnson: ‘Everybody Keeps Throwing my Name Out of Their Mouth’

Demetrious Johnson doesn’t care if you think he’s boring or a pay-per-view flop.

Johnson is one win away from breaking Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive successful title defenses in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. He’ll go for the record on Sept. 9 against Ray Borg in the main event of UFC 215.

During a recent conference call, “Mighty Mouse” answered critics who say he isn’t a strong enough attraction for his accomplishments to matter (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Everybody keeps throwing my name out of their mouth. And for me, I’m just focused on doing what I do best and cleaning out my division. But everybody in the UFC, everybody in the world, they say, ‘He’s the most boring fighter. He doesn’t sell any pay-per-views.’ But everyone keeps wanting to fight me. I don’t understand why they keep saying that.”

Johnson then said no matter what anyone says, his name is always in the spotlight.

“That makes me happy that everybody keeps bringing up my name. If that was to happen, we’ll all sit down like men and negotiate, whether that would be at 125 or 135, whose title is defended. … It’s all about negotiating.”