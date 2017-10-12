Demetrious Johnson Explains Why He’s Sticking With Flyweight

Despite a record-breaking performance, Demetrious Johnson is staying put at flyweight unless there’s an outstanding offer.

Johnson broke Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive successful title defenses at UFC 216. He finished the title bout with a stunning armbar submission over Ray Borg. Even with the career-defining win, Johnson isn’t ready to move up in weight.

He explained why during a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”

“Staying at 125. It was the easiest weight cut I ever had (at UFC 216). I mean, I woke up this morning at 138 pounds and I had a delicious chocolate stout, I had a bowl of cereal after. I’m just a small guy. I saw my boy, (UFC bantamweight) ‘Funkmaster’ Aljamain Sterling, he said, ‘Man, I just broke 160 pounds.’ And to me, I’m like, ‘Jesus, you are a big dude, my friend.’ So going up to that weight class, obviously I want to be well compensated.”

“Mighty Mouse” went on to say that he may change his mind if the money is right.

“Make it worth my while. Show me the money. These guys are taking concussions. Like I said after the fight, I’m not in the business to get concussions. I do not like getting hit. I can take a hit, but I don’t want to damage my brain if I don’t have to. So obviously there’s fights at 125 that seem appealing. Sergio Pettis is a hot prospect. Henry Cejudo looked good in his last fight. I know Joseph Benavidez is getting healthy again. So I don’t know see why I would leave when I just cemented this legacy. Why not set it to 15 (title defenses)?”