Demetrious Johnson Gunning For 20 Straight UFC Title Defenses

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Demetrious Johnson Title
Image Credit: Getty Images/Zuffa LLC

Demetrious Johnson couldn’t care less if you think he should move up in weight.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder is one successful title defense away from tying Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive defenses in the promotion’s history. “Mighty Mouse” doesn’t want to stop there.

In an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Johnson revealed he’s going for 20 straight title defenses:

“I hope I can get to 20. I’m on pace to get two or three fights per year, and I think I’ve got five or six years left in me. Maybe I’ll get to something like 18 and walk away from the sport-retire as champion. I think 15 to 18 title defenses is something that would be in the record books forever.”

As far as those who groan about the flyweight division’s competition go, Johnson isn’t concerned with their feelings.

“It goes back and forth, man. MMA has the rudest, most negative, dumbest, ignorant fans in the world-but it also has the most passionate fans in the world. I hear that I should move up in weight all the time. I was at the gym the other day, and some guy was like, ‘Man, you need to fight [UFC lightweight champion] Conor McGregor!’ I’ve been getting that for years, and I’m over it. I want to focus on my division and just smash that record. Just destroy it.”

If “Mighty Mouse” breaks the UFC record, what do you think he should do next? Let us know in the comment section below.

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Demetrious Johnson Title

Demetrious Johnson Gunning For 20 Straight UFC Title Defenses

0
Demetrious Johnson couldn't care less if you think he should move up in weight. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder is one...
Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre Says Anderson Silva’s Stock Isn’t Very High Right Now

0
Georges St-Pierre isn't exactly gung-ho over the idea of fighting Anderson Silva. There was a time when mixed martial arts (MMA) fans were clamoring for...
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez Says Dustin Poirier Wanted a Way Out of UFC 211

0
Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier have ditched the good sportsmanship quickly. On the featured preliminary bout of UFC 211, Alvarez and Poirier went to war....
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo Talks Hand Injury That Kept Him Off UFC 211

0
Henry Cejudo thought he could fight off the pain of a hand injury and make it to UFC 211. That didn't happen as Cejudo was...
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold Blasts Dana White, UFC President Responds

0
Luke Rockhold isn't thrilled with Dana White's recent comments. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder last competed against Michael Bisping back in...
Ian McCall

Ian McCall Gives Anthony Johnson Career Advice: ‘Get a Lawyer’

0
Ian McCall's advice for Anthony Johnson is short and to the point. Johnson turned a lot of heads when he decided to walk away from...
Rory MacDonald

Rory MacDonald Making Less Sponsorship Money, Wants Long-Term Gain

0
Rory MacDonald isn't making bank with sponsorship money, but it's all part of the plan. "Red King" is set to make his Bellator debut against...

UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee Secures Pair of New Bouts

0
Two more fights have been added to the upcoming UFC Fight Night 112 event, as Tim Means tackles Alex Garcia and Darrell Horcher squares...
video

Alexander Gustafsson Mauls Past Jimi Manuwa in This UFC Fight Night 109 Free Fight

0
Three years ago, Alexander Gustafsson headlined an event in his native country of Sweden against Jimi Manuwa. Next Sunday night, Gustafsson does the same against...
video

Christian Colombo-Damian Grabowski Removed From UFC Fight Night 109

0
It isn't often that both fighters in a planned bout come down with injuries, but that is the case ahead of UFC Fight Night...
Load more