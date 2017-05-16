Demetrious Johnson Gunning For 20 Straight UFC Title Defenses

Demetrious Johnson couldn’t care less if you think he should move up in weight.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder is one successful title defense away from tying Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive defenses in the promotion’s history. “Mighty Mouse” doesn’t want to stop there.

In an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Johnson revealed he’s going for 20 straight title defenses:

“I hope I can get to 20. I’m on pace to get two or three fights per year, and I think I’ve got five or six years left in me. Maybe I’ll get to something like 18 and walk away from the sport-retire as champion. I think 15 to 18 title defenses is something that would be in the record books forever.”

As far as those who groan about the flyweight division’s competition go, Johnson isn’t concerned with their feelings.

“It goes back and forth, man. MMA has the rudest, most negative, dumbest, ignorant fans in the world-but it also has the most passionate fans in the world. I hear that I should move up in weight all the time. I was at the gym the other day, and some guy was like, ‘Man, you need to fight [UFC lightweight champion] Conor McGregor!’ I’ve been getting that for years, and I’m over it. I want to focus on my division and just smash that record. Just destroy it.”

