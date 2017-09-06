Demetrious Johnson Has Sights Set on ‘Legendary’ Records

Demetrious Johnson won’t be satisfied with just breaking the title defense record.

This Saturday night (Sept. 9), Johnson will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title against Ray Borg. The title bout will headline UFC 215 live on pay-per-view. If “Mighty Mouse” successfully defends his title, he’ll break Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive successful defenses in UFC history.

During a recent conference call, Johnson said he doesn’t plan to move up in weight until he reached “legendary” status (via MMA Weekly):

“A friend of mine once said, ten [title defenses] that’s attainable, 11 that’s attainable, he goes 15 is f–king legendary. He goes, why don’t you just go to 15? I said, you know what? Why not? I mean I’m 31 years old and I feel good and you’ve got a lot of new young up and coming guys coming into the division so why not just keep on doing it because I can.”