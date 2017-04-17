Demetrious Johnson: ‘If You Don’t Like What I Did Saturday Night, That’s Your Bag’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson isn’t concerned about those who pay more attention to his drawing abilities than fighting skills.

This past Saturday night (April 15), Johnson tied Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title defenses with 10. He submitted Wilson Reis in a dominant performance.

Despite cementing his legacy, “Mighty Mouse” still receives criticism for not being a draw. During his recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Johnson responded to the critics:

“If you don’t like what I did Saturday night, if you don’t like a white belt who never did one jiu-jitsu tournament submitting a black belt, that’s your bag. I’m done defending myself. I went on Twitch and said, ‘I want to ask anyone in the world, have any of you guys seen a commercial for my fight?’ And everyone was like, ‘no, no no.’ One guy said, ‘I saw one on UFC.com YouTube channel.’ I’m like ‘okay, I haven’t seen one either.’ The first time I saw a commercial for my fight was UFC 210. The last one, the first time I saw a commercial was one week before my fight. No one here around [his hometown] knew I was fighting, just because they didn’t see a commercial.”

