Demetrious Johnson: ‘If You Don’t Like What I Did Saturday Night, That’s Your Bag’

Demetrious Johnson isn’t concerned about those who pay more attention to his drawing abilities than fighting skills.

This past Saturday night (April 15), Johnson tied Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title defenses with 10. He submitted Wilson Reis in a dominant performance.

Despite cementing his legacy, “Mighty Mouse” still receives criticism for not being a draw. During his recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Johnson responded to the critics: