Demetrious Johnson Isn’t Worried About Pound-For-Pound Status

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson isn’t worried whether or not you see him as a pound-for-pound great.

On Sept. 9, Johnson will chase history. With a victory over Ray Borg at UFC 215, he’ll break the UFC record for most successful consecutive title defenses. He’s currently tied with Anderson Silva at 10.

For years, “Mighty Mouse” and Jon Jones have held the number one and two spots on the pound-for-pound list. Johnson told MMAJunkie.com that his place on the list is irrelevant:

“There was one time when Jon Jones was inactive for, I think it was a long time, and I was the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. And then he got reinstated as active, and he was (up) just like that. Do you think my breakfast tasted any different? Do you think me wiping my ass that day changed any different? It did not.”

 

