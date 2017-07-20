Demetrious Johnson Jokes About Not Having Speech at ESPYs

Demetrious Johnson won the ESPY for “Fighter of the Year,” but he wishes he had a “f*cking presidential speech.”

Johnson is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder. He’s also considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. “Mighty Mouse” is just one win away from breaking Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive successful title defenses.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Johnson talked about not getting airtime despite the ESPY win:

“It’s awesome to win, but I just really wanted to get on stage and get that airtime like all the other athletes did. I never got a chance to go up there and give a f*cking presidential speech, like I’m running for president, be able to speak and thank the fans and the trainers and everyone who voted. It was a little unsettling, but I think a lot of guys who win the ESPYs and all that shit don’t even get a chance to go up there and speak so, I mean, motherf*cker you swim what, once every four f*cking years? I fight three times a year so I’m a little upset about that, but you know, homey on the left of me had an ESPY I didn’t know who the f*ck he was and I was like, well, I was glad I got to hear your speech, but it is what it is.”