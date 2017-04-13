Demetrious Johnson on Challengers: ‘I Will Take Away Their Hopes & Dreams of Being Champion’

Demetrious Johnson’s confidence certainly hasn’t waned over the years.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight ruler is just one win away from tying Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive title defenses in the promotion. He’ll get his chance to do that this Saturday night (April 15) inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Johnson puts his title on the line against Wilson Reis in the main event of UFC on FOX 24. Speaking with Flo Combat, “Mighty Mouse” warned all contenders that he plans on staying with the gold until he retires: