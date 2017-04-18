Demetrious Johnson on Cody Garbrandt Bout: ‘It Will Not be my Next Fight’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Demetrious Johnson
Image Credit: Getty Images/Zuffa LLC

Demetrious Johnson is interested in a potential bout with Cody Garbrandt, but not for his next fight.

This past Saturday night (April 15), Johnson was able to tie Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title defenses at 10. “Mighty Mouse” turned in a one-sided trashing of Wilson Reis and scored a submission win in the third round.

Since the win, people have been debating whether or not Johnson is the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter of all time. There are some who feel Johnson must capture the UFC bantamweight title in order to cement his legacy as the greatest of all time.

A bout with Garbrandt has been a hot topic for MMA fans. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Johnson said his next fight won’t be against “No Love:”

“He’s his own person. Me and Cody talked off scene, everything’s fine, its just business. … It will not be my next fight. Don’t worry about it. People say I need to go up and do this, do that. Why not be the greatest ever? UFC went out and signed a whole bunch of great new flyweight talent and I would not mind putting my name against their’s and giving them a loss.”

