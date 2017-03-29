Demetrious Johnson on His Title Streak: ‘I Just Keep on Strutting Along’

Demetrious Johnson is close to tying a record set by Anderson Silva.
He’ll get a chance to reach that feat on April 15 inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He’ll defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title against Wilson Reis in the main event of UFC on FOX 24.
“Mighty Mouse” will have his 10th straight successful title defense if he beats Reis, which would tie Silva’s record. Johnson knows he can’t look past Reis and he told Flo Combat that he’s been hard at work during preparation:
“I am always in the best shape of my life for every fight. For this fight, I am in a really good place in my life and in my training. We are working extremely hard. We are breaking down a lot of footage. We are drilling. Sometimes we do more drilling in certain camps. I feel good about it going into this fight. Wilson Reis is no joke and I am ready to get in there and fight him. I fight the best guys in the division. I fight the most dangerous guys in the division. I fight guys with one-punch knockout power. I just go out there and fight. I leave it up to my skill set to decide if anyone in this division is ready to knock me off my high horse or if I will just keep strutting along. I just keep on strutting along. All the fighters are going to say something. This is the age where people are getting attention for that. I’m not worried about it at all.”