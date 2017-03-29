Demetrious Johnson on His Title Streak: ‘I Just Keep on Strutting Along’

Demetrious Johnson is close to tying a record set by Anderson Silva.

He’ll get a chance to reach that feat on April 15 inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He’ll defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title against Wilson Reis in the main event of UFC on FOX 24.

“Mighty Mouse” will have his 10th straight successful title defense if he beats Reis, which would tie Silva’s record. Johnson knows he can’t look past Reis and he told Flo Combat that he’s been hard at work during preparation: