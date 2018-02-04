Demetrious Johnson on T.J. Dillashaw: He Hasn’t Been Champ For a Year

When it comes to pound-for-pound talks, Demetrious Johnson doesn’t believe T.J. Dillashaw should be in the conversation.

Johnson and Dillashaw have been angling for a “super fight” on July 7. “Mighty Mouse” would be the one to put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title on the line. If the bout does come to fruition on that particular date, it’ll almost certainly be the co-main event of UFC 226.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto recently spoke to Johnson, who explained why Dillashaw isn’t pound-for-pound worthy:

“I think the reason I’m the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world is I beat everyone in my division. He’s had close fights with guys in his division, like Raphael Assuncao. Dominick Cruz beat him. His last fight, against Cody [Garbrandt], he got dropped.”

He went on to mention that Dillashaw has yet to have a reign anywhere near as long as his.

“It’s a little different, especially when you’re talking about a bigger guy going down to fight a smaller guy. I think the reason people put that label on me is I’ve beaten every single type of style and skill set that’s come to me. I beat John Dodson twice — TJ lost to Dodson. I’ve been a champion for five years. He hasn’t been a champion for a year yet.”

Let us know in the comments below, is Dillashaw worthy of his seventh spot on the pound-for-pound rankings?