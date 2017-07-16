Demetrious Johnson Picks Conor McGregor to Beat Floyd Mayweather

Demetrious Johnson sides with Conor McGregor in his quest to dethrone Floyd Mayweather.

On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will go head-to-head inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” will air live on Showtime pay-per-view. “Money” is looking to improve his boxing record to 50-0, while “Notorious” seeks to pull off a stunner.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder Johnson was recently asked a few questions by TMZ. When the topic of McGregor vs. Mayweather was brought up, “Mighty Mouse” showed his support for “Notorious” (via Bloody Elbow):

“I’m riding with Conor. I think Conor, he can probably get it done sooner if he goes out there being ferocious, but I’m going with Conor. I think Conor’s gonna get the job done.”

When asked whether or not McGregor will return to the UFC after his bout with Mayweather, Johnson wasn’t sure but he did give the scenario he prefers.

“It’s hard to say. I’ll tell you what: he ain’t gonna make a big check like that in the UFC. Hopefully Conor goes out there and knocks Floyd out, and then he can go ahead and fight the winner of GGG and ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. I’d love to see that.”