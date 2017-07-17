Demetrious Johnson Says he & Dana White Will Settle Issues Like Men

Demetrious Johnson believes he and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White will be able to hash things out.

Johnson and the UFC got into a spat when “Mighty Mouse” expressed his discontent over the way he was being treated by the promotion. As a result, he refused to defend his flyweight title against T.J. Dillashaw.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Johnson said he and White can bury the hatchet (via MMAMania.com):

“Everything stands good. I already met with UFC once, with Mick. It was just a big misunderstanding and we are going to meet with Dana White. Dana is a grown ass man and I am, too. He’s got kids, I got kids and we are going to sit down and get on the same level and go from there and see what offers we have.”

Johnson explained why he didn’t continue to bash White and the promotion in the aftermath of their disagreement.

“It’s a working process. These things don’t change over night and it was just a big misunderstanding and now we are going to sit down and talk about it. I don’t think it’s good to have two grown men fucking bicker on the internet We’ll end up like Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian. That’s what we’re going to do in two weeks.”