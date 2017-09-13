Demetrious Johnson Says he Has no Idea if Ray Borg Will Show up to Fight

Demetrious Johnson will likely meet Ray Borg at UFC 216 … or will he?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder thought he’d go for a record-breaking feat this past Saturday night (Sept. 9) at UFC 215. He was scheduled to defend his gold against Borg. It didn’t work out that way as Borg pulled out due to an illness.

Reports have claimed that the bout will now take place on Oct. 7. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Johnson said he just hopes the challenger can stay healthy:

“He doesn’t need to call me. He doesn’t need to text me. He doesn’t need to tweet me or anything like that. Just get healthy and then we can make this fight happen. That’s the only thing that needs to be said and that I’m gonna say. Sh*t happens and if he has a hard time cutting weight, I think UFC and USADA should consider him going up to 135.”

As far as whether or not he believes Borg will show up, “Mighty Mouse” didn’t have a definitive answer.

“You know what? I have no idea. All I can do is what I do best — get ready for my fight and hope he shows up. The biggest thing when I hear that is I definitely better win this f*cking fight. We can’t have an unreliable champ. I gotta go out there and put this man away and make sure you guys have a champion that’s always gonna show up, always gonna fight and is always gonna make weight.”