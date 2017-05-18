Demetrious Johnson Slams Ronda Rousey: ‘Grow The F*ck up’

Demetrious Johnson isn’t fond of how Ronda Rousey handled her downfall in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

“Mighty Mouse” is considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in mixed martial arts (MMA) by many fans and analysts. Johnson is on the verge of breaking Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive title defenses in the UFC.

Rousey was once the most dominant female in MMA. Most of her fights ended via first-round armbar. Her momentum came crashing down when she was knocked out by Holly Holm back in Nov. 2015. She then got starched by Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds at UFC 207.

Before her bout with Nunes, “Rowdy” wouldn’t address the MMA media at all. There was also the notation that Rousey felt the media turned on her after her loss to Holm. Not to mention that Rousey revealed after her loss to Holm that she contemplated suicide.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Johnson blasted Rousey for how she handled things:

“Yeah, absolutely. You know, people say, I visualize myself at this point. I visualize myself losing most of the time just because I’ve seen so many champions lose, and they don’t know how to take it. Their whole world is upside down. ‘Oh, my God, what am I going to do?’ You look at Ronda Rousey. You got your ass beat, grow the f— up. It happens. It’s mixed martial arts. I don’t want to be like that. If I lose, I’ll be like, I lost.”

Johnson went on to say that too much went right for Rousey for her to take the losses to her grave.

“Yeah, everybody has. Everybody f—ing loses. It’s part of the sport. Grow up. Look, Ronda, you lost two f—ing fights in a row, and you made more f—ing money than the women’s roster. You’ll be fine, don’t worry about it.”