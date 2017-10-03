Demetrious Johnson Talks Future Plans if he Breaks Silva’s Record

Demetrious Johnson is on the verge of a historic achievement.

This Saturday night (Oct. 6), Johnson will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title against Ray Borg in the co-main event of UFC 216. The title bout takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If “Mighty Mouse” can defeat Borg, he’ll break Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive title defenses in UFC history. During a recent media luncheon, Johnson explained what could be in the future if he breaks the record (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It would mean the world (to get the title defense record). Obviously there hasn’t been another champion out there to have this many consecutive title defenses year after year. It’s not just that; it’s always staying healthy, always improving and trying to go out there and finish my opponents. I’m passing all my drug tests. If I get past this, No. 11, and I’m healthy, I can do another one – maybe 12 or 13 – then we’ll go from there.”

“Mighty Mouse” and Borg were supposed to meet at UFC 215 last month. Those plans fell apart when Borg was forced to pull out due to an illness. With the fight being rebooked, many eyes will be on Borg to see if he can make weight.