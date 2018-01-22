Demetrious Johnson Targets July ‘Super Fight’ With T.J. Dillashaw

As the UFC begins 2018, the year could become one for the history books.

UFC president Dana White has stated his desire to see heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic face off against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.

And reigning flyweight king Demetrious Johnson wants to meet bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw when he is cleared to return later this year.

“Recovery is going good,” Johnson said during a recent MetroPCS Q&A (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). “I had rotator cuff (surgery), labrum and joint clean-out. After 11 title defenses and 12 championship fights, the old dog needs to get some rehab. I got it cleaned up. (With) six weeks recovery, we can get strong again, and hopefully T.J. Dillashaw can get this match done. Hopefully July, International Fight Week, on a big, big card.”

Johnson scored a submission finish of Ray Borg to close out 2017, giving him the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. Dillashaw re-claimed his belt when he defeated Cody Garbrandt.