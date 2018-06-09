Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo II Confirmed For UFC 227 On 8/4

During the UFC 225 broadcast on Saturday night, UFC confirmed the co-main event for the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view in August.

As expected, UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson will be making the next record-setting defense of his title when he meets Olympic wrestler and highly-regarded UFC contender Henry Cejudo for the second time when the two meet in the co-main event of UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt II.

UFC made the announcement official during the UFC Fight Pass preliminary portion of the UFC 225 event on Saturday evening.

Featuring another rematch in the headline bout as T.J. Dillashaw defends the UFC Bantamweight Championship against former title-holder Cody “No Love” Garbrandt in an immediate rematch, UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt II is scheduled to go down from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, August 4th, airing live on pay-per-view.

