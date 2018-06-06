Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo II Reportedly Being Finalized For UFC 227

It looks like the return of UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is being finalized for later this year.

Johnson hasn’t competed since his amazing October win over Ray Borg, in which he broke the UFC’s all-time consecutive title defense record, where he pulled off one of the most amazing submissions in UFC history.

After negotiations for a superfight between Johnson and UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw fell through, the promotion was forced to seek other options for both men. Dillashaw will be defending his title against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 227 on pay-per-view (PPV) in Los Angeles this August.

It appears that Johnson could be joining him on that card. Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting reports on Twitter that the UFC is finalizing a deal to have Johnson take on Henry Cejudo at the Los Angeles event:

UFC is close to finalizing Demetrious Johnson vs Henry Cejudo 2 for UFC 227 in LA on August 4, sources say. Not officially signed yet but very much moving in that direction. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 6, 2018

For those hoping for a fresh matchup, Jussier Formiga’s name has definitely come up for DJ, I’m told. Cejudo was just the top choice after the Dillashaw fight didn’t materialize. Again, not done yet but that’s the fight all the parties want for 8/4. Just a couple small hurdles. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 6, 2018

Johnson bested Cejudo in their initial match-up back in April of 2016 at UFC 197. Mighty Mouse blasted the former Olympic gold medalist in the clinch with some knees and subsequent ground-and-pound for a first round TKO win. It was the first loss of Cejudo’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Cejudo suffered a controversial split decision loss to Joseph Benavidez later that year, before bouncing back with back-to-back wins over Wilson Reis and Sergio Pettis. It seems the 31-year-old has done enough to earn himself a rematch with Johnson and another crack at 125-pound gold.

What are your thoughts on the UFC working to finalize a deal to have Johnson and Cejudo rematch at UFC 227?