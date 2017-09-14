Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg Rescheduled for UFC 216

Demetrious Johnson has another chance at making history for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history in October

At UFC 215 last week, flyweight title-challenger Ray Borg suffered illness prior to the showdown with Demetrious Johnson in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 215. it has been announced that he will get a second chance to fight for UFC gold at next month’s UFC 216 instead.

Thankfully for both men, the UFC has not wasted any time in rescheduling the bout and have moved it to UFC 216. It appears that the bout will co-headline with the Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee interim lightweight championship. Johnson will have an opportunity to overtake the record he shares with Anderson Silva (ten consecutive title-defenses) by extending his own run to eleven.

UFC 216 goes down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 7.