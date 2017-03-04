Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis & Souza vs. Whittaker Set For UFC on FOX on April 15

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Demetrious Johnson
Image Credit: Gerry Images

Demetrious Johnson will have a chance to tie a record next month.

Johnson, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder, will defend his gold for the 10th time against Wilson Reis. The bout will take place on April 15 at UFC on FOX 24. MMAJunkie.com confirmed the news.

If “Mighty Mouse” defeats Reis, he will tie Anderson Silva’s record for the most successful title defenses in UFC history. Johnson is on an 11-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost since Oct. 2011 to Dominick Cruz.

Reis is certainly no slouch in the 125-pound division. He is on a three-fight winning streak. Reis has beaten Dustin Ortiz, Hector Sandoval, and Ulka Sasaki in his current stretch.

In the co-main event, No. 3 ranked UFC middleweight Ronaldo “Jacre” Souza meets sixth ranked Robert Whittaker. In his last outing, Souza submitted Tim Boetsch in the only finish of UFC 208. Before that bout, he pummeled Vitor Belfort by TKO in the first round.

Whittaker is currently on a six-fight winning streak. He has had wins over Mike Rhodes, Clint Hester, Brad Tavares, Uriah Hall, Rafael Natal, and Derek Brunson in his streak. This will be Whittaker’s highest ranked opponent to date.

The UFC on FOX event next month will take place inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

