Demetrious Johnson Wants Bigger Payout to Fight T.J. Dillashaw

Demetrious Johnson needs to see the dollar signs before agreeing to a bout with T.J. Dillashaw.

It’s no secret that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has tried booking Johnson vs. Dillashaw for a while. The promotion was even reconsidering Ray Borg’s promised title shot. Borg ended up getting his title opportunity.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour” Johnson said money is the only thing in the way of a “super fight” with Dillashaw in July (via MMAMania.com):

“You guys see the pay scale, and you can see where I am at. I am not going to go really into that, but I don’t think it’s unreasonable what I am asking for, I believe I deserve it. People are going to say this is a true super fight, and when everything is done and said, when you look at the numbers I want them to look at and can say, ‘that was worth it.’”

Johnson continued, “But it’s now on Malki and UFC. I am going to do what I’m good at, which is to get better and when it comes time to fight I’ll go out there and put on a great show. Maybe I’ll do a new submission out there, something no one’s ever seen.”

