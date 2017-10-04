Demetrious Johnson Wants to Cement Legacy with Another Finish

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has the chance to make history this Saturday night at UFC 216.

With a win over Ray Borg, “Mighty Mouse” will set a new record with 12 consecutive title defenses inside the Octagon, breaking a tie he holds with Anderson Silva.

During that streak, Johnson has finished six of his opponents, including a submission vs. Kyoji Horiguchi with just one second left. He also subbed Wilson Reis this past April.

“I’m always going out there to knock them out or submit them,” he said on UFC Tonight. “This fight will end. I’m looking to finish it. I’m pumped to get out there and make it happen.”

Earlier this week, comments were made by Tony Ferguson regarding his status in the main event over Johnson. Ferguson, who fights Kevin Lee for the interim title, was surprised by the headline role.

“I’m a grown man. I’m thankful the UFC got me on this card,” he said. “I’m going to go out there and cement my legacy as the longest reigning, defending champion.”