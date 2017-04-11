Demetrious Johnson Welcomes Title Bout With Cody Garbrandt

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Demetrious Johnson
Image Credit: Getty Images/Zuffa LLC

Demetrious Johnson isn’t shying away from a potential bout against Cody Garbrandt.

Despite being in different weight classes, Garbrandt expressed interest in fighting “Mighty Mouse” due to the business aspect of the fight game. “No Love” holds the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title, while Johnson is the flyweight champion.

Johnson was recently asked by the media if fighting Garbrandt appealed to him. “Mighty Mouse” said he wouldn’t have a problem defending his title against “No Love.” He even said a move to bantamweight is possible if the money is right (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If he wants to come down and the UFC wants to give him an immediate title shot, because that’s what they do nowadays – give immediate title shots – then that’s fine. Or if I go up and challenge him for his belt if the negotiations go well, then yeah, it could happen. It’s a fight. I’ve never, ever turned anybody down from coming to my weight class and trying to get my belt. I’ve never done it and it’s not going to start now and it’s never going to happen. If Jose Aldo says, ‘I can make 125 pounds, Demetrious Johnson; I’m coming down to fight you,’ I’m like, ‘Sweet. Perfect. Let’s get down to that weight class and let’s make it happen.’ Like I said, a lot of people have said it before, and I’m still here.”

Johnson defends his 125-pound gold against Wilson Reis this Saturday night (April 15) in the main event of UFC on FOX 24.

