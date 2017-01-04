Demetrious Johnson’s Immediate Focus is ‘Breaking UFC Title Defense Record’

Since its inception, the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) flyweight division has been ruled by one man. That man is Demetrious Johnson. “Mighty Mouse” won the inaugural 125-pound title against Joseph Benavidez back in Sept. 2012 and has remained champion.

Johnson has successfully defended his title nine times. He is one title defense away from tying Anderson Silva’s record. The champion spoke to MMAJunkie.com and said his main goal is to beat the record:

“I’m about breaking the record, and once I get to that point, me and my coaches will sit down and decide what’s more important to us.”

Before entering the flyweight division, Johnson was a bantamweight. Johnson was smaller than many of his opponents such as Miguel Torres, but he earned a 14-2 record in the 135-pound division. After falling short to Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title, “Mighty Mouse” moved down.

Johnson is in no rush to think about his plans if he breaks Silva’s title defense record. One thing is certain, he is happy fighting opponents his size.

“I haven’t decided yet (on potential super fights). Maybe so. We’ll see what happens. I have no interest. Making 125 (pounds) is not hard for me. When I fought Dominick Cruz, I came home weighing 138 pounds. I’m truly the smaller guy.”