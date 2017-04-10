Demetrious Johnson’s Name Will Live on Forever in UFC History

By
Dana Becker
-
0

With a victory this Saturday night at UFC on FOX 24, Demetrious Johnson will truly cement his place in the history books.

Johnson, the only fighter to hold the UFC flyweight championship, will look to earn his 10th successful title defense vs. Wilson Reis in the main event from Kansas City. That would tie him with Anderson Silva for the UFC record.

“Mighty Mouse” currently sits with Georges St-Pierre at nine consecutive defenses of the belt. Johnson has held his title for over 1,660 days now, which is the fourth-most behind Silva, GSP and Jose Aldo.

The Top-10 list also includes the likes of Jon Jones, Tito Ortiz and Ronda Rousey, meaning Johnson has truly arrived.

Demetrious Johnson's Name Will Live on Forever in UFC History

