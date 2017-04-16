Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson In a “Better Place” For Reis Fight Than His Previous Bout

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson tied Anderson Silva’s title defense record with his 10th straight victory as champion last night. Speaking to Megan Olivi following the record tying effort, Johnson suggested that he was in a “better place” entering the fight against Reis, compared to how his life was prior to a hotly contested battle against Tim Elliot late last year.

Though not looking to make any excuses, Johnson stated that “I’m in a lot better place then I was my last fight” then elaborated

Athletic sense, personal things, I had a lot of things in my life, going through a lot of stuff… I’m just in a happy place [now]. My coaches say I have a very intellectual curiosity, I ask questions. I’m like “dude is this right, are these fights alright, not finishing the guy in the first round?” and he’s like “uhh it’s alright.” So it makes me happy.

When Olivi pointed out that the champ had out-grappled a grappler in Reis, Johnson responded “I’m a white belt in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, I never won a Gi jiu-jitsu tournament. It just shows you, it’s mixed martial arts.”

Catch the full interview with Olivi above.