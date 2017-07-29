Demian Maia Believes he Matches up Well Against Tyron Woodley

Demian Maia is expecting things to go his way tonight (July 29).

Maia will finally get his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title opportunity when he meets Tyron Woodley. The 170-pound title bout serves as the co-main event of UFC 214. The action goes down inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Maia said despite the short camp he feels he has prepared for his big chance:

“There was a lot of confidence in my team, I was the No. 1 contender, so I would like more time to prepare, of course, everybody knows that. For a title fight, in four weeks, the last week is for cutting weight and keep the body going. But, you know, after we accepted the fight, we talked and said ‘ok, now we forget about everything, the business is done, and now we gonna be ready and we gonna be the best to be in my best shape to be ready for July 29.'”

As far as the match-up goes, Maia believes it’s in his favor.

“I think the opposite, I think it’s a good match-up for me. I think, yeah, he is a great wrestler, but I think his strongest point is his heavy hands, and lately that’s what he’s being doing. I think he’s a great wrestler, but now he’s more a striker than a wrestler.