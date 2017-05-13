Demian Maia Leapfrogs Jorge Masvidal With Split Decision Win

Jose Munoz
Demian Maia
One of the most anticipated fights on tonight’s (Sat. May 13, 2017) card is the bout between No. 5-ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal and former UFC middleweight title challenger Demian Maia. The winner of this contest is the most likely candidate to challenge welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, next.

Round 1:

Maia tries to find his way inside and go for the takedown but Masvidal defends well. Maia is able to get Masvidal’s back and immediately gets the body lock. Masvidal stands with Maia hanging on his back and punching away at his head.

For the majority of the round, Maia hung on Masvidal’s back before he was able to throw him off and land some nice ground-and-pound in the round’s closing seconds.

Round 2:

Masvidal lands some nice leg kicks and keeps Maia’s takedown attempts at bay. Masvidal continues to rip off hard kicks to Maia’s leg. Another takedown attempt from Maia but he eats a knee to the head instead.

Masvidal gets top position but it’s instantly flipped by Maia who gains top control. Masvidal locks up an Anaconda Choke but Maia is out. Masvidal stands but Maia has the back clinch and takes him back to a knee.

Maia locks up Masvidal on the ground and unloads some ground-and-pound of his own.

Round 3:

Masvidal opens the round with a head kick and lands a strong leg kick. Another high kick from Masvidal and he then lands a hard body kick. Masvidal continues to rip off hard high kicks but Masvidal stumbles and Maia jumps right on him.

Maia gets the back and Masvidal is in trouble. Masvidal tries to throw some elbows at Maia behind him but they’re not very effective. Maia stays on Masvidal’s back for the rest of the round.

Official Results: Demian Maia def. Jorge Masvidal via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

