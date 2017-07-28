Demian Maia Eyeing Gold at UFC 214, Not Breaking Records

Demian Maia is on the cusp of greatness in more ways than one.

Tomorrow night (July 29), the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace will finally get his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title shot. To nab the gold, he’ll have to defeat reigning 170-pound kingpin Tyron Woodley.

Maia is not only close to gold, but he’s also on the verge of tying the UFC record for most wins and submissions. During an open workout session, Maia said his main focus is on winning the welterweight title (via MMAMania.com):

“This week I just tried to take this away from my mind because this will maybe make me lose a little bit of my focus, and I don’t want that. It would be great if I win, especially by submission because of all these records. But records will be broken one day. The thing that will be mine forever is the belt. That’s why I’m going to do my best to get this belt on Saturday.”