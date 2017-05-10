Demian Maia: ‘I Cleaned my Mind’ After Accepting UFC 211 Fight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Demian Maia
Image Credit: Getty Images

Demian Maia knows a welterweight title shot has eluded him, but he doesn’t want to dwell on it.

Maia will return to action this Saturday night (May 13) inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Sharing the Octagon with him will be Jorge Masvidal. The two are set to do battle as part of the main card of UFC 211.

MMAJunkie.com recently caught up with Maia. The third ranked welterweight said his only focus is on finding a way to defeat Masvidal:

“Of course I want to fight for the title first, but once we signed for the fight, I cleaned my mind. I said, ‘Let’s go and do what I love, which is fighting.’ I’m very blessed to do that, to do what I love and to go every day to the gym and make my living with that. That’s it.”

As far as “Gamebred” goes, Maia views his UFC 211 opponent as a chill guy. He said he doesn’t mind a bit of trash talk either.

“I think I just shook his hand today and he’s a cool guy. He’s just trying to promote the fight in his way which is good. I think everyone has his own way. I have my own way, he has his own way, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

