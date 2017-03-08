Demian Maia: ‘I Think I Could Sell Better Than Stephen Thompson’

Don’t tell Demian Maia he can’t draw pay-per-view (PPV) buys.

Maia will go one-on-one against Jorge Masvidal inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. The welterweight tilt is going to be part of the UFC 211 card.

Many have wondered why Maia hasn’t been given a 170-pound title opportunity. It’s been speculated that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) doesn’t want to see Maia climb the top of the mountain due to his questionable drawing abilities. One fighter who shares this view is Masvidal.

Reigning UFC welterweight kingpin Tyron Woodley successfully defended his title against Stephen Thompson in a rematch from UFC 205. The bout was considered to be a disappointment by many for the lack of action.

During his recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Maia said not only does he feel he wouldn’t be a worse draw than Thompson, but he’d actually deliver better PPV numbers: