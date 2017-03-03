Demian Maia: ‘I Was Told I Needed to Remain Active to Get my Chance’

Demian Maia has to win at least one more fight to earn his welterweight title shot.

Many fans and analysts were puzzled when the third ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 170-pounder was booked to take on sixth ranked Jorge Masivdal at UFC 211 on May 13. The bout was announced just days before the welterweight title rematch between champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson.

Maia had been promised a title shot, but instead a rematch between Woodley and Thompson was booked. “The Chosen One” and “Wonderboy” fought to a draw inside Madison Square Garden in New York City back in Nov. 2016. They will run it back, but Maia’s focus will be on preparing for Masvidal.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace took to his Facebook account to explained why he accepted the bout with “Gamebred” instead of waiting to see how the welterweight title match-up plays out: