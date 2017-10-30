Demian Maia Issues Statement Following UFC Sao Paulo Loss

Demian Maia didn’t take long to issue a statement following his second straight loss.

Maia is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington. The bout took place this past Saturday night (Oct. 29). It served as UFC Fight Night 119’s co-main event.

Maia took to Facebook to deliver a statement:

“I want to thank everyone for their support and support, in one more step on this path. The great lesson of the sport is to know that competing always brings lessons, and we have to be thankful for victory and defeat for learning. I did my best, I made a few mistakes and I got a little moved, which may have hampered the execution of my strategy, but that does not detract from my opponent, who deserved the victory, and I hold my head high knowing that I have fulfilled my role as best I can, and I move on to the next step of the journey. Thank you all!”