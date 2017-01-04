Demian Maia: ‘It’s Sad That I Haven’t Been Offered UFC Title Shot’

Few people would argue that Demian Maia deserves a shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold. Since moving to the welterweight division, Maia has gone 9-2. He is currently riding a six-fight winning streak.

His list of victims include former interim 170-pound champion Carlos Condit, Matt Brown, Neil Magny, and current World Series of Fighting welterweight champion Jon Fitch. Despite the accomplishments and impressive streak, a title shot has eluded the 37-year old Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace.

Luke Thomas, who hosts his own show on SiriusXM Rush, spoke with Maia recently. Maia said he has heard current UFC champion Tyron Woodley was offered other fights and as a result, he is concerned with where things are going with mixed martial arts (MMA).

“I have some contacts and I know they offered some people to him, but they didn’t offer him to me and that for me sounds strange. I don’t know which direction this sport is going.”

Maia didn’t want to reveal most of the names Woodley was offered, but he did say Thompson is one of them.

“I don’t want to say because some people told me and I don’t want to ruin the relationship with those people. I know ‘Wonderboy’ and a couple of other guys (were offered). It’s really weird what is happening right now. In other times, I would be fighting for the title.”

The Brazilian is confused as to why no one from the UFC has mentioned a bout between him and “The Chosen One” for the championship. Maia believes that outside of a rematch with Thompson, no other fight makes sense.

“I’m really sad about that because, why didn’t they offer Woodley to me? I’m the next guy. The only (other) thing they can do is the rematch and if it’s not the rematch, it’s me. It’s sad.”