Demian Maia on Kamaru Usman: ‘His Stuff is Not Just Hype’

Demian Maia certainly isn’t brushing off Kamaru Usman’s legitimacy.

Tonight (May 19), Maia will share the Octagon with Usman in the main event of UFC Chile. The event takes place inside the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. This will be the UFC’s debut in Chile.

Originally, Usman was supposed to meet Santiago Ponzinibbio. When “Gente Boa” went down with an injury, Maia was the one who stepped up. A win for Usman could be the push to title contention that he’s been looking for.

Maia is aware of the dangers that Usman presents. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has a professional mixed martial arts record of 12-1 with six knockouts and one submission. Usman hasn’t been shy in expressing his belief that welterweights have been ducking him.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com, Maia said used to deal with that same issue:

“I’ve been in this position before when you never lose, when your record is clear, people are avoiding you. But his stuff is not just hype. There’s a little bit of hype, he’s pretty tough and he showed that in his previous fight.”

Maia has come up short in his last two outings. He challenged Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title, but lost via unanimous decision. Maia would go on to lose to Colby Covington via unanimous decision as well. He has yet to lose three bouts in a row.

UFC Chile’s co-main event will feature a strawweight clash between two rising prospects. Alexa Grasso will go toe-to-toe with Tatiana Suarez. Another prospect will be in action, but this time in the light heavyweight division. Undefeated 205-pounder Dominick Reyes will look to keep the streak going when he takes on Jared Cannonier. MMANews.com will be providing live coverage of UFC Chile, so stick with us for results, highlights, and more.

Can Demian Maia nab the win tonight?